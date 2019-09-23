Alwihda Info
Marriott International Expects to Add 40 New Properties Across Africa by 2023


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Septembre 2019


From the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Addis, Marriott International (http://www.Marriott.com) reinforced its commitment to Africa by announcing it expects to add 40 properties and over 8,000 rooms across the continent by the end of 2023. The company also announced signed agreements to open its first property in Cape Verde and further expand its presence […]

