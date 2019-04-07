Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Marriott International expects to add nearly 20 properties under its Middle East and Africa Portfolio in 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio in 2019. Underpinning a strong demand for its diverse brands, the new additions are in line with the company’s expansion plans to add more than 100 new properties and nearly 26,000 […]

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Afri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/04/2019

Tchad : au Ouaddaï, la rareté de l'eau rend la vie difficile

Tchad : au Ouaddaï, la rareté de l'eau rend la vie difficile

Anniversaire de la mort du leader tchadien Mahamat Albakhlani Anniversaire de la mort du leader tchadien Mahamat Albakhlani 05/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la production de gaz "atteindra progressivement son rythme ordinaire"

07/04/2019

Tchad : le parti CAP-SUR appelle à un "vrai dialogue national inclusif"

07/04/2019

Tchad : la délégation sanitaire de N'Djamena face à de multiples défis

07/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90