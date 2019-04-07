Marriott International expects to add nearly 20 properties under its Middle East and Africa Portfolio in 2019

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio in 2019. Underpinning a strong demand for its diverse brands, the new additions are in line with the company’s expansion plans to add more than 100 new properties and nearly 26,000 […]
Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Afri...
Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Afri...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...