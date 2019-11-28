Mauritania Independence Day Message

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people and Government of Mauritania on the occasion of your 59th Independence Day. The United States is proud to have been the first country to recognize Mauritania’s independence, and our broad-based bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time. […]

