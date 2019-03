Mauritania’s President confers Order of National Merit on UAE Ambassador

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania has conferred Order of National Merit, Mauritania’s most prestigious honour, on Isa Abdullah Masoud Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, at the end of his term as Ambassador to Mauritania. The award was presented by Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mauritania, […]

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania has conferred Order of National Merit, Mauritania’s most pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...