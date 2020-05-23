Mauritius: African Development Bank lends €188 million for COVID-19 fight

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a €188 mllion euro loan to the Republic of Mauritius to finance a national budget support programme to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s Board of Directors said Friday. The main aim of the Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF), established by the Mauritian Government, is to support […]

