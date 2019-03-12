Mauritius National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate all citizens of Mauritius on the 51st anniversary of your country’s independence on March 12. The United States is committed to our cooperation that advances trade and investment and celebrates our long partnership in the region. We have worked with you for many years […]

