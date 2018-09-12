Mazars Integrates with Brj Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firm

On 1st January 2018, BRJ Partners a key audit, tax and outsourcing Ugandan firm joined the Mazars’ international (www.Mazars.com) integrated partnership becoming Mazars BRJ as a result. To celebrate this integration, a networking cocktail will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on Thursday September 13th, 2018. Robert Busuulwa, Managing Partner of Mazars BRJ: “We […]

On 1st January 2018, BRJ Partners a key audit, tax and outsourcing Ugandan firm joined the Mazars’ international (www....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...