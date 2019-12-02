Media Advisory – Imbokodo Media Opportunity

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad for the third leg of the 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Cape Town next weekend will be announced electronically on Wednesday, 4 December. Springbok Women’s Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha and selected squad members will be available for a lunch-time media engagement on Wednesday, 4 December from 13h00, […]

