Media Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick Travels to East Africa

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick will travel to Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia April 2-13. In Kenya, the Deputy Administrator will meet with implementing partners and government representatives, and will visit USAID project sites on health, economic growth, and agriculture. In Rwanda, she will attend Kwibuka25 activities on behalf of the […]

