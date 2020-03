On 5 March, the Ambassador met with the Zambian Minister of Defence, accompanied by the French Regional Defence Attaché, who was visiting the country. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/meeting-with-the-zambian-minister-of-defence?lang=en

On 5 March, the Ambassador met with the Zambian Minister of Defence, accompanied by the French Regional Defence Attaché, who was visiting the country. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...