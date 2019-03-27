Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Africa Health Sciences Cooperation between the Indian Council of Medical Research and African Union


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In order to carry forward the strategic vision of India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) III through a structured and concrete partnership in the health sector, MEA partnered with Indian Council of Medical Research and had jointly organized the First India-Africa Health Sciences Meet in 2016 in New Delhi. Following the deliberations in this Meet, ICMR had […]

In order to carry forward the strategic vision of India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) III through a structured and concrete partnership in ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'état-major des armées

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'état-major des armées

Tchad : la ministre de la Formation professionnelle invite les jeunes à la créativité Tchad : la ministre de la Formation professionnelle invite les jeunes à la créativité 27/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'état-major des armées

27/03/2019

Le RAPCP condamne énergiquement le saccage de l'ambassade du Tchad à Paris

27/03/2019

Tchad : la ministre de la Formation professionnelle invite les jeunes à la créativité

27/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Sénégal : "l'opposition doit répondre favorablement au dialogue"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes" 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui