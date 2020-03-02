Merck Foundation announces the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019 to break Infertility Stigma

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019. The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate African Journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with that aim to raise […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announce...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...