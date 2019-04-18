Merck Foundation brings together 15 African First Ladies to break the stigma of Infertility

Merck foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit 2019 was attended by as many as Fifteen African First Ladies to discuss the strategy to break the stigma of infertility and empower women and girls in Education. Merck Foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI)… Read more on […]

Merck foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit 2019 was attende...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...