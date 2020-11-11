Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation célèbre la Journée Mondiale de Science à travers l’autonomisation des Femmes et des Jeune s dans les Science, Technologie, Ingénierie et Mathématiques (STEM) en Afrique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Novembre 2020


Merck Foundation (http://www.Merck-Foundation.com), la branche philanthropique de Merck KGaA Allemagne, célèbre la Journée Mondiale de Science par le biais de son sommet de recherche « Merck Africa Research Summit–MARS Awards 2020 for best Young African Researchers and best Women African Researcher ». Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential […]

Merck Foundation (http://www.Merck-Foundation.com), la branche phi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



