Merck Foundation in partnership Ghana First Lady support casual and daily workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana and her Foundation presented boxes of relief items to more than 1000 persons living with disabilities, people living with HIV/ AIDS and casual and daily workers with special focus on women who are most affected […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADD...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...