Merck Foundation in partnership Ghana First Lady support casual and daily workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2020


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana and her Foundation presented boxes of relief items to more than 1000 persons living with disabilities, people living with HIV/ AIDS and casual and daily workers with special focus on women who are most affected […]

