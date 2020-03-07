Merck Foundation marks International Women’s Day through their Merck More Than a Mother campaign

Merck Foundation’s ‘Merck More Than A Mother’ aims to empower childless women through access to information, health and change of mindset; Educating Linda aims to empower girls through education. Merck Foundation (http://www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany marks the International Women’s Day themed #EachforEqual through their Merck More Than a Mother campaign.… Read more […]

Merck Foundation’s ‘Merck More Than A Mother’ aims to empower childless women throug...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...