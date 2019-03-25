Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation organized ‘their first Health Media Training’ in partnership with the First Lady of Burundi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized the first “Merck Foundation Health Media Training” on 20th March 2019 in Bujumbura, Burundi in partnership with H.E. [DENISE NKURUNZIZA](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denise_Nkurunziza) (https://bit.ly/2TYjB8A), The First Lady of Burundi and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother together with Ministry… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-organized-their-first-health-med...

