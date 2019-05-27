Merck Foundation organized their first ‘Health Media Training’ in partnership with the First Lady of Liberia

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) also Calls for Applications for Media Recognition Awards 2018 to eliminate infertility stigma; Merck foundation partners with First Lady of Liberia to build healthcare capacity in the fields of Oncology, fertility and diabetes; Merck Foundation to introduce ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Fashion Awards with the aim to involve local fashion industry […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) also Calls for Applications for Media Recognition Awa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...