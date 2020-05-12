Merck Foundation partners with Democratic Republic of Congo First Lady to support livelihood of women and casual workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partners with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to support livelihood of women and families of casual and daily workers who are most affected by the Coronavirus (COVID -19) lockdown. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partners with H.E. DENIS...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...