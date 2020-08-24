Microsoft MS-500 FAQ. Use Practice Tests and Pass This Exam without Stress

Identity, access management, and implementation;

Threat protection management and configuration;

Information protection implementation and deployment;

Ensuring the highest level of compliance using Microsoft 365 features and showing good knowledge of governance management.

Is it possible to take a Microsoft exam and pass it without stress? Many exam-takers would say that it is impossible. Knowing that Microsoft assessments are complicated to complete, it becomes almost surreal to imagine that someone can take the passing score in their exams from the first attempt. When it comes to MS-500 test, the pressure is bigger as the competition is fierce. Many specialists are interested in getting the Microsoft 365 Certified Security Administrator Associate badge as it can help them get a higher annual payment and a better job. Knowing all these concerns that candidates have, we decided to create this article and give you answers to some of the most common questions that test-takers usually have. Keep reading the paragraphs below and learn what you can do to get an awesome passing score in your MS-500 without too much stress. Are you curious to know what we have prepared for you?You can get the above-mentioned certification if you pass the Microsoft MS-500 assessment and show strong knowledge of the following topics:The first step that candidates should take if they want to sit for this MS-500 test is to access the Microsoft official website. After you search for the exam code, you will find the assessment official webpage and get access to the MS-500 blueprint. There you will find all the steps that you need to take to register for MS-500 test. Candidates can register for exam MS-500 through Pearson VUE. Once you open your account on that platform, you should follow the instructions provided on the screen and finalize your registration process. Also, you should be prepared to pay the registration fee of $165. Otherwise, you won’t be accepted to take your MS-500 assessment.According to the information available on the Microsoft website, exam-takers will have to answer from 40 to 60 questions in the final assessment. Overall, they will have 180 minutes to give the correct answer to as many questions as possible. As MS-500 includes items of different formats, its difficulty becomes quite high which means that candidates should master Microsoft 365 security concepts very well.The Microsoft website is full of comprehensive MS-500 preparation materials. You will find different options that will help you get different views over each exam topic. For example, you can opt for instructor-led training and participate in live training sessions organized by Microsoft and their skilled trainers. Also, you can access the Microsoft library and download relevant materials for your upcoming MS-500. Finally, practice tests will help you get used to the MS-500 structure and understand what to expect in the real exam environment.The Microsoft MS-500 assessment is the only milestone that you need to pass if you want to get Microsoft accredited. Understanding the test requirements and registration conditions is essential for your exam success. Also, using the proper training materials is equally important. By trying diverse materials like study guides or practice tests, you will leverage your knowledge to get the passing score in your assessment.