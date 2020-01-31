Alwihda Info
Minister Alexander De Croo wants to eradicate sleeping sickness in Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This Thursday, 30 January 2020 – the first World Day for the Fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases – the Democratic Republic of Congo is celebrating its 3rd National Day for the Fight against Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), also known as sleeping sickness. “Belgium fully supports the eradication of sleeping sickness in DRC”, says Deputy Prime […]

