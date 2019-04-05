Minister Cannon Announces Africa Day 2019 Invitations to Local Authorities

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon T.D., is inviting local authorities across Ireland to get involved in helping communities to celebrate Africa Day 2019. Having hosted annual Africa Day celebrations over the past several years at Farmleigh in Dublin, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is this year adopting […]

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon T.D., is inviting local authorities across Ir...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...