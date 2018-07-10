Minister Davies Leads South African Delegation to Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Washington

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies leaves tonight for Washington, DC in the United States of America for the 17th Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum taking place 11-12 July 2018. The AGOA Forum is an annual forum taking place on an alternating basis between Sub-Saharan Africa and the United States. […]

