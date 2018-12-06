Minister Dlodlo to host a Christmas party for orphaned and vulnerable children in Bitou

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will host vulnerable children who are disabled and orphaned in the Bitou Municipal area, Western Cape. Over 100 children from foster homes, orphanages and special needs centres will join the Minister for the Christmas lunch. Breaking Barriers to Entry Graduation The Minister will also hand […]

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will host vulnerable children who are disabled and orphaned...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...