Minister Shahid, as the Special Envoy of the President, calls on the Prime Minister of Mauritius

As the Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, called on His Excellency Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Mauritius, this evening. At the meeting held in Port Louis, Minister Shahid […]

As the Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abd...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...