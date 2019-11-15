Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister Shahid meets with the Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs of Morocco


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Foreign Minister His Excellency Abdulla Shahid met with His Excellency Ahmed Toufiq, Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco. During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs of Morocco, Minister Shahid highlighted on the historical links and common religious heritage shared between both Maldives and Morocco emphasizing […]

Foreign Minister His Excellency Abdulla Shahid met with His Excellency Ahmed Toufiq, Minister of Endowment and Is...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/11/2019

Des cargaisons d'armes en partance pour le Tchad interceptées par la police soudanaise

Des cargaisons d'armes en partance pour le Tchad interceptées par la police soudanaise

Tchad : la loi sur la réglementation de substituts du lait maternel adoptée Tchad : la loi sur la réglementation de substituts du lait maternel adoptée 15/11/2019

Populaires

Des cargaisons d'armes en partance pour le Tchad interceptées par la police soudanaise

15/11/2019

Tchad : 15 addax relâchés dans leur enclos au Wadi Rimé

15/11/2019

Tchad : des agents forestiers suspendus, ils arnaquaient les villageois avec une taxe environnementale

15/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 addax relâchés dans leur enclos au Wadi Rimé
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche ! Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche ! 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa