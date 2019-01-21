Minister Sisulu extends condolences to the family and friends of the late Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, has extended her condolences and those of the DIRCO family, to the family and friends of the former Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, who passed away on Sunday, 21 January 2019. Minister Sisulu said […]

