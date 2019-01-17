Minister for Africa’s statement on the situation in Zimbabwe, January 2019

Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said: “I have been following the events in Zimbabwe over the last week with growing concern. I summoned the Zimbabwean Ambassador to the United Kingdom to attend the Foreign Office on 17 January to discuss the situation. Since the weekend there has been widespread unrest and a heavy […]

Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said: “I have been following the events in Zimbabwe over the last week with growing concern. I s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...