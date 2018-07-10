Minister for Africa welcomes peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Commenting on the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship between Ethiopia and Eritrea signed on 9 July, Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin said: “In agreeing the Joint Declaration on 9 July, Prime Minister Abiy and President Isaias have taken a momentous step towards building a lasting peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea. This historic […]

