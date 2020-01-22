Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister hails UK-Morocco future


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Conor Burns MP Introduction Thank you to the Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc, the International Chamber of Commerce and Moroccan Embassy in London, for organising this dialogue. Opportunities in Africa We all know about the amazing opportunities emerging in Africa. Africa has a young and rapidly growing population. It is home to 8 […]

By Conor Burns MP Introduction Thank you to the Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc, the International Chamber of Commerce a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/01/2020

Tchad : une quarantaine de femmes se forment en leadership à Gagal

Tchad : une quarantaine de femmes se forment en leadership à Gagal

Tchad : un certificat d'accréditation qui renforce le CECOQDA Tchad : un certificat d'accréditation qui renforce le CECOQDA 22/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : liste des 300 lauréats recrutés dans le corps des brigadiers des douanes

22/01/2020

Tchad : le président Idriss Déby regagne N'Djamena après un séjour en France

22/01/2020

Tchad : le coût des titres sécurisés va baisser

22/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : baisse de prix des titres sécurisés, les explications du ministre Hissein Brahim Taha
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar