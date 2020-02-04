Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Kingdom of Eswatini Meets Qatari Acting Charge d’Affaires

HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thuli Dladla met with Acting Charge d’Affaires of Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Eswatini Ahmed bin Tajer Al Sada. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, in addition to issues of common concern. Read more […]

