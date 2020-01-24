The reinforcement of bilateral cooperation between Angola and Japan was on 01/21, under analysis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a hearing, held between Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto and the Japanese Ambassador, Hironori Sawada. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/minister-of-foreign-affairs-and-the-ambassador-of-japan-analyze-the-strengthening-of-bilateral-cooperation-between-angola-and-japan?lang=en

The reinforcement of bilateral cooperation between Angola and Japan ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...