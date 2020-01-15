Minister of Foreign Affairs signs number of agreements, memorandum of understanding with friendly Republic of Seychelles

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Seychelles, with the Minister of Finance, Trade and Economic Planning of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr.Maurice Loustau-Lalanne, which happened on the sidelines of the […]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, signed a number of agreements and memorand...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...