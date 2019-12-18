Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of Credentials of Uganda’s Ambassador

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the State of Qatar Stephen Chebrot Chemoiko. HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his […]

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Stat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...