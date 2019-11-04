Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist attack on military outpost in Republic of Mali

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist attack targeting a military outpost in In Indeleman, Republic of Mali, resulting in the death of dozens of soldiers and the injury of many others. The Ministry extends its condolences to the government of Mali and its people, wishing those injured a […]

