Ministry of Health and Social Services trains trainers to strengthen the clinical care of non-communicable diseases at the periphery

Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) exerts a growing burden on mortality and morbidity in Namibia. They account for an estimated 43% of total deaths in the country. As part of efforts to reduce this growing burden, the Ministry of Health and Social Services with support from WHO is strengthening the health system to ensure that comprehensive […]

Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) exerts a growing burden on mortality and morbidity in Namibia. They account for an estimated 43% of total deaths i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...