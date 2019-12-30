Alwihda Info
Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea to Attend Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment Initiative which is centered on driving investment in Equatorial Guinea and Africa’s leading oil and gas-producing economies, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima will participate in the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Council in Abu Dhabi on January 10-12. Hosted under the theme “The […]

