Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea to Attend Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

As part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment Initiative which is centered on driving investment in Equatorial Guinea and Africa’s leading oil and gas-producing economies, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima will participate in the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Council in Abu Dhabi on January 10-12. Hosted under the theme “The […]
As part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment Initiative which is centered on driving investment in Equatorial G...
As part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment Initiative which is centered on driving investment in Equatorial G...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...