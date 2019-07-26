MirMir boys reclaim their future as they leave military lives behind (by Filip Andersson)

To paraphrase a famous man on the moon: this day marked a small step for South Sudan but a giant leap for 32 boys in MirMir in the country’s northern Unity region. Trading in their weapons and uniforms for backpacks filled with essentials, they have bid farewell to their precocious military lives and are ready […]

