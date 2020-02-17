Alwihda Info
Mission of the Czech Defense and Security Industry to Djibouti and Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020


From February 10 to February 12, 2020, representatives of the Czech manufacturers and exporters of security and defense industry visited Djibouti and Ethiopia. The mission was led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic for Industrial Cooperation H. E. Mr. Tomáš KopeÄný. In both countries the companies introduced their production and export […]

