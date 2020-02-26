Mohamed Salah joins up with Vodafone and UNHCR as first Instant Network Schools Ambassador

Mohamed Salah has become the first Ambassador for Instant Network Schools – which connect refugee and host country students to a quality digital education – as the programme prepares to expand into his home country of Egypt for the first time. Instant Network Schools was set up in 2013 by Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR, the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...