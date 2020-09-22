Mohamed Salah to call for connected, quality education for refugee children, at UN General Assembly

Globally renowned footballer Mohamed Salah is to take center stage alongside refugee youth at the first-ever virtual UN General Assembly (UNGA) today, calling for every child to access a quality education, including refugees. Salah, an Ambassador for Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR’s [Instant Network Schools (INS) programme](https://news.e-unhcr.org/optiext/optiextension.dll?ID=tXWt19N75_iclAmDAsFpuuMWeVZQUNi67gBT0j%2B82WczIWjdACNhS3jzJ2x9L18ABJyK55LS811klLIosr_Fepjc8Aed_),… Read more on https://a...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...