More than 130 Migrants reported missing following two shipwrecks off Djibouti Coast

More than 130 migrants went missing on Tuesday morning (29 January) off the coast of Djibouti after two boats capsized. The tragedy occurred off Godoria, a locality in the Obock region of northeast Djibouti. After being alerted by local residents, a team of gendarmerie gathered this afternoon near the reported site of the sinkings and […]
More than 130 migrants went missing on Tuesday morning (29 January) off the coast of Djibouti after two boats capsized. The tragedy occurred off Godori...
More than 130 migrants went missing on Tuesday morning (29 January) off the coast of Djibouti after two boats capsized. The tragedy occurred off Godori...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...