More than 18 Million Children in Uganda to be Immunized against Measles, Rubella and Polio in Mass Campaign

Uganda is set to immunize more than 18 million children against measles and rubella, which amounts to 43% of the country’s population. Among them, 8.2 million children younger than 9 months, or 20.5% of the population, will also receive the oral polio vaccine. Uganda has experienced measles outbreaks across numerous districts in the past three […]

