More than 3,400 classrooms damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, says UN Children’s Fund


19 Avril 2019


The latest assessment by UN Children’s Fund [UNICEF](https://www.unicef.org/), indicates that around 3,400 classrooms have either been destroyed or damaged, with 2,713 out of action in the Sofala area alone. In some of the areas affected, schools will need extensive repair and rehabilitation after being converted into makeshift emergency shelters for children and families displaced by […]

