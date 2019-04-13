More than 3,500 children have been recruited and used by non-state armed groups in north-east Nigeria since 2013

More than 3,500 children, most of whom were aged 13 to 17, were recruited by non-state armed groups between 2013 and 2017 and have been used in the ongoing armed conflict in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF said today ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Chibok abduction. The UN children’s agency said that these numbers […]
More than 3,500 children, most of whom were aged 13 to 17, were recruited by non-state armed groups between 2013 and 2017 and have been used in the ongoing armed conflict ...
More than 3,500 children, most of whom were aged 13 to 17, were recruited by non-state armed groups between 2013 and 2017 and have been used in the ongoing armed conflict ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...