More than half of Canon Central and North Africa’s leadership positions today are filled by women

A gender equality mindset since our regional headquarter opening in 2015 with a 6 person management team of which 4 were women; at Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), the number of females in 2020 has been significantly multiplied by 5 in 3 years since 2017; Canon Central and North Africa further celebrates International Women’s […]

A gender equality mindset since our regional headquarter opening in 2015 with a 6 person management team of which 4 were women; at Canon Cent...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...