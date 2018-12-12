Alwihda Info
Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) Partners with National Aviation Services (NAS) to bring Innovation to Airports in Marrakech with E-gates at Pearl Lounge


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) partnered with National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets to launch the first electronic gates (E-gates) at the Pearl Lounge in the Marrakech Menara Airport departures area. This is the first of its kind solution across Africa. With this new state-of-the-art, self-service […]

