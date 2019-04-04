Mozambique: Aid reaches community cut off since cyclone

More than 2,300 people isolated since Cycone Idai struck Mozambique received a major delivery of Red Cross emergency supplies late yesterday. The community of Buzi, which lies to the south of the city of Beira, had been almost entirely cut off from large-scale assistance as a result of the flooding and damage caused by the […]

