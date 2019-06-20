Mozambique: End five-month arbitrary detention of refugees and asylum seekers

Mozambican authorities must immediately and unconditionally release 15 Congolese refugees and asylum seekers and one Ethiopian refugee who have been in detention for nearly six months without any criminal charges filed against them, Amnesty International said today to mark World Refugee Day. The group was arbitrarily arrested on 17 January 2019, after being handcuffed and […]

