Mozambique: “Speed, quality and scale of response critical to preventing disease outbreaks” says IFRC Secretary General


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Red Cross and Red Crescent network is speeding up efforts to prevent disease outbreaks in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, with the arrival today of an Emergency Response Unit that will provide sanitation for 20,000 people every day. Two emergency field hospitals will follow. “After a disaster of this magnitude, the speed, quality, and […]

